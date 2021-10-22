Ola to Hire 10,000 people and also it Eyes Market leadership Position in a year

The vehicle commerce platform, of the nation's largest ride hailing company, Ola plans to hire about 10,000 people, as it aims to achieve market leadership position with USD 2 billion GMV (Gross market Value in the coming next 12 months



Earlier this month, the Bengaluru based company had made announcement that the launch of its vehicle commerce platform, which would enable the customers to buy new as well as pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App. The reach of this platform is scaled to around 100 cities by the next year.

The company in its statement on Thursday has stated that, Ola cars have already sold nearing to 5000 pre-owned cars in its full month of its operation.

During the ongoing festive season, the Ola cars have began selling pre-owned vehicle sales in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad and will also expand to other states such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, indore and Kolkata by the end of this week, all through the Ola app, to offer customer a reimagined vehicle commerce experience, it added.

Ola cars have stated that over the next 2 months, it would be operation in an around 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year.

The company, however, did not disclose the timeline for the recruitment plan. The Ola cars provides facilities such as doorstep test drives and 7 day questions asked return of a purchased vehicle, the statement noted.

Ola cars would compete with existing players such as CarDekho, Droom and Cars24, among others.

As part of Ola cars, the company is setting up service centers across the nation to offer a dramatically good by implementing advanced telematics. AI and vision-based system which would ensure high-quality repair work as well as advanced robotic paint shops which would offer paintwork that would match OEM factory finish and promise of genuine auto parts.

As part of its long term plans, the Ola would open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brand as well.

With Ola cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership as well as resale experience. Our better than new buying experience is helping to drive tremendous demand for more than 5000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation.

We are expanding with great speed and reached around 100 cities in the coming months and we are adding about 10,000 people across major key areas such as sales and also service centers, Ola Cars Chief Executive Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh stated.