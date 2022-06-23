On 13th July, New Hyundai Tucson SUV to be Unveiled

Hyundai is all set to unveil its 4th generation India-spec Tucson on 13th July, ahead of its launch, which may be sometime in the month of August.

The above car is expected to take charge as the flagship SUV produced by the Korean company and it would occupy place above Hyundai Alcazar. This vehicle would arrive in new design scheme, which is inspired by the Hyundai Alcazar and the new facelift version of Hyundai Venue. The design scheme is also based on the Parametric Dynamics, we can see few noticeable features such as large grille having integrated DRLs, paired with the spilt headlamp arrangement.

The body also offers hints, that the scheme has got few very sharp cuts and creases along the sides. The rear part of the vehicle features fanged LED tail lamps giving it an individualistic appeal.

The Hyundai Tucson has made quiet an impact with regards to global market where it offers its customers 2 wheelbase options, the shorter 2680mm and the longer 2756mm. As per the images which have been surfaced online, the India-spec Hyundai Tucson will get the longer wheelbase version, which would promise a grander look to the SUV.

The interiors of the car consist of a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen panel coupled with an instrument cluster of the same dimensions. The Tucson is reported to have a drive by wire, button -operated gear selector. Other features of the car, which include climate control, ventilated seats, an air purifier, connected tech and a panoramic sunroof.

Although details are yet to be revealed, the 4th generation Hyundai Tucson is believed to have similar engine specifications as the present model. The car is expected to be offered in a 2-litre diesel engine that has an output of a maximum 186PS of power and 417 Nm, and naturally -aspirated 2-litre petrol powertrain churning out 156PS of maximum power and peak of torque of 192Nm.