Plan to book a Mahindra SUV? Check the waiting list of different models

The company has registered its highest ever monthly SUV booking above 53,000 in September this year. The auto-maker maintained a strong pipeline with highest-ever sales and remained the market leader in SUVs for three consecutive quarters in terms of revenue market share, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N have high number of bookings.



Mahindra Scorpio-N (including Classic) tops the list with 1,30,000 total open bookings. Of these, 17,000 were registered in the month of October. The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It was earlier this year, with an introductory price of Rs. 15.45 lakh.

Similarly, Mahindra XUV700, which witnesses 11.1 K bookings per month has 80,000 open bookings. The company slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700 in September 2022. The auto manufacturer then reduced the SUV's price by up to Rs. 6000.

Mahindra Thar has around 20,000 open bookings with 4,900 bookings a month. Price of the four-seater Thar SUV was revised by up to Rs. 53,411 in September. The company had both increased as well as decreased the price across models for both petrol AT and diesel MT Variants.

Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) and Mahindra XUV 300 has current bookings of around 13000 units. Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) witness around 8,300 bookings each month, while Mahindra XUV300 had about 6,400 bookings each month.