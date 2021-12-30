Rolls-Royce's 1st Ever Electric Car, Spectre, Spotted While Testing

Rolls-Royce is a British luxury automaker, the above company, is planning to unveil its Spectre EV in the last quarter of 2023. While we find, not much is known about this eco-friendly Rolls-Royce, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle, has been spied, few design details have been revealed. The pictures do suggest that, the vehicle will have spilt headlamp setup, a tapering roofline, rear-hinged suicide doors and multispoke wheels.



Unlike few other automakers, the Rolls-Royce would not invest in hybrid powertrains, instead it would directly launch pure electric vehicles. The Spectre would be based entirely on a new platform, but it would more likely to source its powertrain from BMW.

Lengthy Bonnet & LED Taillights

The Rolls Royce Spectre would have a sloping roofline, a lengthy muscular hood, a large grille having vertical slats, a spilt headlamp setup with LED DRLS, a wide air vent. On the sides, it would be flanked by ORVMs, a rear hinged suicide doors borrowed from the Wraith, and multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and LED taillights would be available at the rear end.

Built on the CLAR Platform

The Rolls Royce Spectre would be based on the CLAR platform which is similar to the BMW 17. It would draw power from a twin motor electric powertrain linked to a wheel drive system. However, we find the details relating to power output, charging and range, battery capacity, still not yet revealed.

Might Receive Sunroof and ADAS

The Rolls Royce Spectre is tipped to have a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, key-less entry, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel. It would pack a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system having support for the latest connectivity options.

This vehicle may also be equipped with few radar-based safety features such as automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and blind spot detection.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: Availability

The Rolls-Royce Spectre would go on sale in the US by the end of 2023. Details pertaining to the EV's pricing would be announced by this time.