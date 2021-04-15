Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Meteor 350, Price Hike 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 receives price hike, second time this year. Previously it got hike, in the month of January this year; the quantum of the hike was limited then.

This year, not only the above bike even Meteor 350 bike price has been increased. The company has raised the price significantly for Royal Enfield, the upper limit, this time being Rs.13, 000.

Among the two Royal Enfield bikes in our nation, the Meteor 350 price has been increased slightly, upto Rs.6000. For Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the cheapest offering, this range's price has received huge change; the price hike is in the range between Rs.7000 to Rs.13, 000, depending upon the variant you select.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has got a price hike at the beginning of April 2021; the price hike varies from variant to variant in the bike's line-up till up to RS. 5992.

Model Previous Price New Price Bullet 350 RS.133,446 Rs.140,828 Bullet 350 X KS Rs. 127,279 RS.134,347 Bullet 350 ES Rs. 142.890 RS.199679 Meteor 350 178,744 to Rs. 193,656 RS.184,319 to Rs.199,679

The price hike is not limited to Royal Enfield alone, many other automakers are also following the footsteps and increasing the prices of their cars as well as bikes due to varied factors, which include a steep increase in the cost of raw material and at the same time they are also facing acute shortage of semiconductors.