Scrambler Line up, updated for 2023

Ducati's most accessible bike, Scrambler line-up, has recently been updated for the year, 2023, it has got major electronic as well as mechanical changes.

Presently the 2023 Scrambler has got three variants,

-icon-Full throttle

-Night Shift

All the above vehicles have been powered by the same 803cc, two valve, air and oil cooled Desmoduo engine, which makes about 73hp at 8250rpm and 65Nm of torque at 7000rpm.

The all-new Ducati Scrambler range is provided in 3 variants first one, -icon, full throttle and nightshift. Although Ducati, has presently unveiled only three variants, it is quite likely that there would more of them down the line. While each variant is mechanically the same, they differ in styling and some tweaks.

The engine as well as the main chassis remain largely the same, but there are a few tweaks to further make the scramble more accessible. Ducati has made the claims, that through a lighter bolt on subframe and due to new engine internals, it has been able to shave off 4 kg from the kerb weight of the earlier bike, this even after ensuring the bike is compliant with more stringent Euro-5 emission standards.

The icon serves as the gateway into the Scramble line of motorcycles and it is offered in 3 colors, yellow, red and black. Further, Ducati, also offers more accessory colors such as yellow, red and black. Further, Ducati also offers more accessory color options, taking the total available colors up to 9. The colored tank panels, front as well as rear mudguards and small headlight cowl are all that need to be swapped to change the color of the bike.

The Full throttle is the sportiest of this trio and it has got lower handlebar and It comes adorned with a bespoke red, grey and black paint scheme. It is also the only model, which is equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, while the other models can get it as an optional extra. The full throttle receives shorter fenders and it comes equipped with small, circular LED indicators.

The nightshift is meant to be the more polished café racer and It comes in single colorway-Nebula Blue. This variant is the only one to come with equipped with wire-spoke wheels as standard. In keeping with the café racer aesthetic, Ducati has equipped the Nightshift with a straight handlebar and bar-end mirrors to further bolster its kerb appeal. The nightshift also receives similar circular LED indicators seen on the Full Throttle.

Presently, the Ducati has not revealed when the new Scrambler line-up would be making its way here, but considering that the Scrambler range of motorcycles is all about accessibility, we expect it to make it way here rather than later.