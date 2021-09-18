Skoda Kushaq Soon to Be Recalled to Fix Faulty Fuel Pump

Numerous Skoda Kushaq owners are presently having EPC or Electronic Power Control issues in a mere few days or weeks of deliveries. The manufacturer has been trying to rectifying the issue of faulty fuel pump and they are also planning to issue a voluntary recall so that they can fix the above problem. it would be fixing it with more robust fuel pumps which can adapt to India's varying fuel quality as per the carmaker.



EPC indicates there exist possible malfunction in either, in the accelerator pedal as well as an engine speed sensor, throttle body, traction control or cruise control. While we find the majority of the 1 litre Kushaq variants are presently facing breakdown problems even few 1.5 litre DSG variants seek to be going through the same.

Skoda India boss Zac Hollis has confirmed that new Kushaq would have more robust fuel pumps which have been dispatched. The existing ones are very soon expected to be recalled soon for the purpose of voluntary replacement, which must completely resolve the EPC issue. So, in case if you are receiving the EPC light on your dashboard, no need to worry. You can contact your nearest service centre and get the issue rectified without paying any additional cost, in other words it is rectified for free.

The Skoda Kushaq has recently crossed the 10,000 bookings mark since its launch in the last week of June. The compact SUV features ventilated front seats, 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system having connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, A sunroof, Ambient lighting and cruise control. The safety is covered with nearing to 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring and electronic stability control as standard.

If would be offered with 2 engine options, a 115ps 1. Litre and a 150 PS 1.5 litre turbo Petrol engine. While the 6 speed manual transmission is standard, the 1 litre and 1.5 litre engines receive optional 6 speed automatic and 7 speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) units respectively.

The compact SUV is priced from Rs10.49 lakh to Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) rivalling the Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks.