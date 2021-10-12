SUV's Segment has Outsold Hatchback Segment in India for Sep 2021

Hatchback segment has been very popular in India, it had got a fair margin, but now SUV segment has been ruling the Indian auto market and nearing to 54,323 unit sales has been recorded for the month of September 2021. For the same period, the hatchback segment has been recorded around 53,569 units.



We find there has been steady growing demand for SUV's; it is very clear indication about buyer preference. Moreover, it has been very clear, the manufacturer both, Indian as well as foreign auto manufacturers have been expanding their product portfolio with new SUV options.

The top SUV's which has been sold in India in month of September, 2021 are as follows.

Kia Seltos

The Kia best selling model in the nation, the previous month is Seltos, it is also 3rd highest selling model with regards to cumulative sales figure. Another interesting fact, the seltos has successfully managed to outsell the popular brand in the segment, which has been Hyundai Creta. A Noteworthy point to be considered is, Hyundai attributes to drop in sales to the Global shortage of semiconductors.

Tata Nexon

Another popular name in the segment is, Tata's compact SUV, the Nexon. The above vehicle is available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options. Alternatively, the customers can also opt for all electric drivetrain, Nexon Ev. With regards to cumulative sales, Tata Nexon has been recorded, as 4th best selling model in the nation. Riding high on its success, the Tata Nexon has also registered very impressive 53% growth in sales with, 9211 units has been sold in the nation in month of September, 2021 as compared to 6007 unit sales in the same period, previous year.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been undisputed leader in this segment and it has now slipped down to 3rd rank in the SUV segment. Hyundai Company has recorded nearing to 34% drop in sales with only 8193 units sold previous month when compared to 12,235 units sold in the month of September, 2020. Under the hood, the Hyundia Creta is presently available in 3 engine options,

• 1.5 litre MPi petrol(six-speed MT/iVT)

• 1.5 litre U2 CRDi diesel (six speed MT/IVT)

• 1.4 litre kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (seven DCT)

To enhance the overall driving experience, the new creta has been offered in 3 drive modes, Sport, eco and comfort and traction control modes (snow, sand and mud).

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is 4th best selling SUV in the nation, and the 2nd most popular model in the compact SUV segment. Back in the month of September, the Venue reportedly has been sold around 724 units as compared to 8469 units sold in the same period previous year, thereby registering a 6% drop in sales in sales previous month. The venue is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel, which generates around 9bhp and 240Nm of torque and it has been mated to 6 speedmanual transmissions.