Suzuki Avenis 125: 5 things to learn about it

Bold Design



While keeping in tastes of Gen Z, the Avenis does flaunt a rather sharp as well as sporty design, unlike its safe as well as conservative Suzuki scooter designs from the past, we would quite like it. It is said, there are places, where in design seems to be inspired by its segment rival. It may be a reflection, as to what customers desire to be seen riding and the Avenis surely look very attractive. Similar like the dual tone paint work on its sharper looking front apron, the LED headlight as well as spilt LED tail light tends to make the scooter look very youthful.

Same platform as the Access 125

As per the new bodywork, the Avenis, does look very identical to the Suzuki Access 125. Platform sharing is not very uncommon in the automobile sector and the cost advantages are huge. In fact, the Suzuki Access 125 platform has been tried as well as tested; we have liked it for the balanced ride as well as handling that it offers. It expects the Avenis dynamics to be very similar to the Access 125.

Same engine as the Access/Burgman

Along with the chassis, the engine also remains the same. It features the Suzuki SEP technology and it produces identical 8.7hp and 10Nm. With mere 106Kg to shuttle around, the Avenis should be quick on its feet. In our previous experience with the Access 125, we have found the engine to be quite a strong performer, at the same time offering good fuel economy too.

Loaded with Features

The Avenis is paced, having features such as LED headlight and tail lights, USB charging socket and an external fuel filler cap. The all digital display feature consists Bluetooth connectivity.While pairing it with your smartphone, while using the Suzki Ride connect app, it provides you SMS and Whatsapp notifications, incoming and missed call alerts and turn by turn navigation and ETA details

Price and competition

When it comes to Suzuki Avenis, it is priced around Rs. 86,700. At this specific price point, the Avenis slots between Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street 125.