TATA Altroz iCNG Launch expected 19th April, 2023: What to expect?

Tata Motors has given official confirmation that the Altroz iCNG would make its debut on 19th April. Along with Altroz CNG, the Indian automobile manufacturer has also showcased the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo in January. We tell you what to expect from the Altroz ICNG which offers numerous segment-first features.

TATa Altroz iCNG : Segment-first CNG features



Tata Motors has smartly packaged the Altroz iCNG by not compromising too much on the boot space. Instead of opting for a regular CNG kit, which drastically eats into the luggage compartment, the Altroz comes with twin cylinders that has been placed on the floorboard of the cargo space. Both cylinders in total have a capacity of about 60 litres.

Similar like the Tiago, the Altroz iCNG comes equipped with single Advanced ECU, which ensures it smoothly switches from CNG to petrol mode. Along with this, it automatically tends to shift from CNG to petrol when the CNG is running low and Direct Start in CNG features.

Specification: TATA Altroz ICNG

The above vehicle is powered by the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated REvotron petrol engine, which has a power output of nearing to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. And as expected, the standard gasoline version of the hatchback is more powerful and it produces about 88bhp and 115Nm. The Altroz is available having 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine which has an output of 108bhp and 140Nm while the diesel trim receives an 89bhp 1.5 litre engine with 200Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz ICNG Features

The Tata Altoz ICNG features comes packed with comfort creatures as well as safety features, few of the stand-out features are a voice-activated sunroof, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Auto fold ORVMs, leatheretee upholstery etc. with regards to safety, the Altroz CNG would receive six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats Corner stability control and leakage detection feature in case of any gas leak from the twin CNG cylinders.