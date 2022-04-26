Tata is all set to launch Mysterious Car on 29th April 2022

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil a new car on 29th April,2022 and this new model would be completely electric.



Recently, the carmaker has launched the Curvy electric SUV concept and the company aims to launch this car in the coming 2 years.

There has been reports that, TATA Motors has trademarked the name "Sliq" so there is every possibility that, soon to be launched car would be this one.

The production version of the electric Altroz might also be launched on 29th April, which uses the same Ziptron powertrain as that of Nexon EV and Tigor Ev. This car provides a range of 300 km on a single charge.

The NExon EV is also under the works by Tata motors and this is a long-range version of the car. The electric SUV would probably come with a 40kwh battery pack providing more than 400 km of range. The car would probably offer a more powerful 6.6 kW AC Charger.

Recently, the TATA motors has launched the new Tata Nexon on 6th April 2022. Additionally, we have shared that, TATA is reportedly planning to transform the Ford's facility in Sanand Gujarat into production hub for electric vehicle models. The company has plans to produce around 2 lakh electronic vehicles each year at the plant by the year, 2026.