TATA Motors gets biggest ever EV fleet order in India

Recently, Tata Motors has got biggest ever EV fleet order, nearing 10,000 XPRESS-T-EV units from BluSmart Electric Mobility, the auto major has said in the statement.



With the deliveries soon to begin, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, which was signed by both companies in the October Previous year and it would be used across the nation for commuters, in turn, it would help the carbon footprint.

The company is very much delighted to continue its association with BluSmart Electric mobility as 10,000 XPRES-T EVs (Electric Vehicles) would be deployed across the nation, he also added, with our USD 50 million in Series, A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and metro cities. We are very much thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace "BluSmart Electric Mobility Co-Founder Anmol Singh Jaggi stated.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the 1st vehicle under this brand. The 1XPRES-T EV is the 1st vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with the 2 range options :213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged can be charged from 0-80 percent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.