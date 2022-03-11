  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

TATA Motors unveils New Kaziranga Editions Cars

TATA Motors unveils New Kaziranga Editions Cars
x

New Kaziranga edition cars have been recently unveiled at the Tata Venkatramana Showroom in Gachibowli by the Shilpavalli, Madhapur Deputy Commisioner along with Venkatramana Motors CEO, Mahender and GM Ravindra.

Highlights

New Kaziranga edition cars have been recently unveiled at the Tata Venkatramana Showroom in Gachibowli by the Shilpavalli, Madhapur Deputy Commisioner along with Venkatramana Motors CEO, Mahender and GM Ravindra. In addition to these, the new TATA Tigor and Tiago CNG cars has also been launched.

New Kaziranga edition cars have been recently unveiled at the Tata Venkatramana Showroom in Gachibowli by the Shilpavalli, Madhapu Deputy Commisioner along with Venkatramana Motors CEO, Mahender and GM Ravindra. In addition to these, the new TATA Tigor and Tiago CNG cars has also been launched.

While speaking on the occasion, the Madhapur Deputy Commissioner Shilpavalli has stated, we are very happy to launch these new Kaziranga edition cars the TATA Venkatramana showroom here on the international women's Day. The TATA cars are definitely the best, with regards to quality and also safety, that's is one the reason, there has been good demand for TATA cars.

ACP Raghunandan Rao stated, the TATA Motors has launched about 4 new Kaziranga editions cars, which include TATA Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch. The New Kraziranga cars has new Grassland Beige colour. The interior has also got beige colour combination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X