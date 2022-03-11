TATA Motors unveils New Kaziranga Editions Cars

New Kaziranga edition cars have been recently unveiled at the Tata Venkatramana Showroom in Gachibowli by the Shilpavalli, Madhapu Deputy Commisioner along with Venkatramana Motors CEO, Mahender and GM Ravindra. In addition to these, the new TATA Tigor and Tiago CNG cars has also been launched.



While speaking on the occasion, the Madhapur Deputy Commissioner Shilpavalli has stated, we are very happy to launch these new Kaziranga edition cars the TATA Venkatramana showroom here on the international women's Day. The TATA cars are definitely the best, with regards to quality and also safety, that's is one the reason, there has been good demand for TATA cars.

ACP Raghunandan Rao stated, the TATA Motors has launched about 4 new Kaziranga editions cars, which include TATA Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch. The New Kraziranga cars has new Grassland Beige colour. The interior has also got beige colour combination.