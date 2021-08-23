Tata Motors Would Unveil the HBX micro SUV Today

Tata Motors has confirmed that its upcoming micro-SUV for the Indian markets would officially make debut today and it would be named HBX.



Earlier this weekend, Tata has teased a short video of its HBX micro-SUV is stating that, it is slated to break cover soon. It has also stated, "its Showtime. The most awaited SUV has a name, with the hashtag HBX.

Presently in its latest teaser, the TATA motors have said that, " it's true identity of the much anticipated HBX unravels tomorrow while confirming that the unveiling would take place on 23rd august.

Tata Motors have showcased the HBX concept micro-SUV during the Auto Expo previous year. The HBX would take on Hyundai's upcoming micro-SUV and Maruti Suzuki ignis, few among others.

The teaser Video shared by Tata Motors on its social media platforms gave the 1st glimpse at the new micro-SUV. It has revealed that, the car would have LED headlights and DRLS. The design of the sleek LED lights is in line with the ones viewed in latest Tata models such as Safari and Harrier.

The concept HBX vehicle has showcased in Auto Expo, it has promised a bold as well as a rugged looking micro SUV. The teaser video seems to confirm that the TATA would stay largely to its design language. The bulge under the headlamp casing or the taillights hint at an exterior having lot of muscles. The grille also tends to appear thinner. As seen in other Tata cars such as Altroz or Nexon having a chrome underling separating it from the bumper.

Adding to this, the HBX is also likely to receive squared wheel arches as well as black cladding on its sides for the rugged looks. The car has been spotted numerous times on the Indian roads, testing in camouflage. It still remains to be seen how close Tata would stick to its original adventure lifestyle design of the concept car showcased earlier.

There is not much detail to be known about all new Tata Micro SUV's specification yet. However, it is likely to receive the same 1.2 litre petrol engine under its hood would is also used to power such as likes of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The engine is likely to mated having either 5 speed manual or an automatic transmission having driving modes.

Tata HBX would be based on the carmaker's modular ALFA architecture. It would stand less than 4 metres in length, but it would have wheelbase, similar to other Tata cars such as Tigor. It is also to receive 7 inch infotainment touchscreen along with a digital instrument cluster.











