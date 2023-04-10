Fresh spy shots of the facelifted Tata Nexon give us a peek at the interior of the upcoming iteration of the sub-four metre SUV, which would rival the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the like.

As seen in the spy images, the interiors of the Nexon facelift test mule gets a new two spoke multifunction steering wheel, a new gear lever, a revised centre console and what seems to be purple seat upholstery.

On the outside, the updated Tata Nexon receives a revised fascia, where the headlamps now sport a spilt design, a new two-piece grille, a new air dam, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new Led tail lights with sequential turn indicators, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler and a rear wiper hidden behind the latter, which is design trait, that was last seen on the new Tucson.

Powering the new Tata Nexon facelift could be the same 1.5 litre diesel engine, which is available in the current iteration of the sub-four metre SUV. That said, the petrol mill could be replaced by a new 1.2 litre turbo-petrol motor, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2033, producing 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.