The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car has been spotted on the streets of Chennai

The Ioniq 5 is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It has got 2 battery options, one is 58 kWh and other one 72.6 kWh, thus offering up to 48 km of maximum range (WLTP cycle).

Customers can choose either single motor or dual motor version. The base version is available having electric motor, which drives the rear wheels. It has got an output around 165 BHP and 350 Nm. It has potential to accelerate from 0 to 10 km/h in mere 8.5 seconds.

The single motor version is powered by the 72.6 kwh battery, which offers nearing to 480 km of range. The output of the electric motor is around 211 BHP and 350 Nm . The dual motor version packs about 28 BHP and 605 Nm and it is claimed to reach about 100 km/h in mere 5.2 seconds.

The ioniq 5 was showcased in India alongside the Nexo, Genesis G80 and GV80 earlier this year.