The New Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched in India, at an introductory Price of Rs. 8.48 Lakh Mahindra & Mahindra, recently launched the Bolero Neo in India, the introductory starting price of the vehicle is Rs. 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).The new Mahindra Bolero is based on same 3rd generation chasis, which are used by both, Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Thar.



Presently, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is being offered in 3 variants and the company also plans to introduce fourth variant –N10(0), at a later date. Below, you can find the Variant-Wise Mahindra Bolero Neo Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi).





S.No Variants Price 1 Bolero Neo N4 Rs 8.48 lakh 2 Bolero Neo N8 Rs 9.48 lakh 3 Bolero Neo N10 Rs 10 lakh





The Mahindra Bolero Neo is almost Rs.14, 000 less when compared to Mahindra Bolero, which starts at 8.62 lakh(Ex showroom, Delhi) following a recent price hike.



It has got ladder on frame construction, the Neo looks imposing. It has received honeycomb mesh grille having 8 vertical chrome slats, static bending headlamps with DRLS, front fog lamps, ORVMs, Side footsteps, 15 inch alloy wheels, Deep Silver X-type spare wheel cover, Signature Bolero body Cladding.

The customers have a choice of nearing to 6 different color options, they include

• Rocky Beige

• Majestic Silver

• Highway Red

• Pearl White

• Diamond White

• Napoli Black

Another Exterior colour option, which would be soon introduced, is Royal gold.

When it comes to its Mahindra Bolero's interior, it has been designed by Pininfarnia, The cabin of the SUV boasts having features such as twin-Pod instrument cluster having 3.5 –inch MID, 7 –inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi function steering wheel, armrest in the front as well as middle rows, height-adjustable driver seat. Also available is the cruise control feature. The vehicle has got seven seat configurations.

With regards to its safety features are concerned, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is equipped with dual front airbags, Cornering brake control, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, reverse parking assist, seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX child seat.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has 1.5 litre mhawk 100 diesel engine, which Is capable of producing 100bhp of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine has been mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. Bolero Neo N10(0)variant would have come with multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential) as well.