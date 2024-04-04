Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which sells models like Innova and Fortuner, on Wednesday expanded its range in the country with the introduction of entry-level SUV Urban Cruiser Taisor.



The new model is available with 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. The 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 speed manual transmission and 6 speed automatic transmission, thus offering a versatile choice for customers who prioritize both power and performance preferences. While the 1.2L Petrol comes in 5 speed manual transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), the 1.2L E-CNG is available in 5 speed manual transmission.

The new SUV delivers maximum power of 100.06 PS at 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power packed driving experience with segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5 km/l for manual and 20 km/l for automatic. The 1.2L petrol engine offers maximum power of 89.73 PS at 6000rpm. It is priced between Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), said: “The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies. This emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region”.

We believe that the company is strategically positioned to capitalise on its 25-years excellence legacy backed by an aspiration to establish new standards in the Indian automotive industry, he added.