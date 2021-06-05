Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition Launched in Japan

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition has been launched in Japan. This new model commemorates the 70 strong years of Land Cruiser SUV.

Apart from celebrating 7 decades of the Land Cruiser brand, the special edition model is also the carmaker's attempt for a proper send-off before the new-generation Land Cruiser is revealed next week. The 70th anniversary edition, has received only few handful cosmetic tweak, most of them are very subtle to get even noticed.

The SUV receives the option of few exclusive accessories, but you need to pay a premium. Toyota Land Prado 70th anniversary edition is based on the L variant.

Exteriors: The car is available in 5 color options

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Edition comes with black inserts win the roof rails, mirror caps, headlight trim, grille, fog light surrounds and rear hatch trim. It has got a muscular hood, vertically-positioned taillamps, sleek headlights and black-out 18 inch, 12-spoke wheels. The car is available in 5 shades, Red Mica, Pearl Crystal, Black, Avante-Garde Bronze and Attitude Black Mica.

There are two engines are offer

The 70th anniversary edition of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, is offered with a choice of 2 engines, a 2.8 liter diesel mill, that produces nearing 201hp/500Nm and when it comes to 2.7 liter petrol mill, it is capable of churning out about 164hp of power and 245Nm of Peak torque.

Interior: The new edition has got 7 seats and leather upholstery

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary edition has got spacious 5/7 seater cabin along with saddle tongue light brown leather upholstery on the center console, door panels, seats and knee pads. The passenger side of the dashboard receives a silver trim having brushed finish. The optional accessories such as floor mats bear the special edition's logo as well as the 70th Anniversary badge are also available.

It has also features such as electrically foldable 3rd row seats, 4 way electrically adjustable passenger seat, eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has also got Toyota Safety Sense Suite, Radar cruise control, lane departure alert, traction control system, electric centre differential lock, hill start assist control etc.

This special edition SUV's Price range is between ¥4,290,000 (₹28.44 lakh) and ¥5,118,000 (₹33.93 lakh) in Japan.