TVS Announces Festive Season Offers For BS6 NTorq 125

It's the perfect time to pick up a set of new wheels. TVS has announced festive season offers for the BS6 NTorq 125 which includes cashback, low EMI and downpayment schemes along with a unique proposition. These offers are available all across India and will be available at dealerships shortly.

Customers can earn a cashback of 5 percent on certain ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda (BOB) debit or credit cards. To cater to a wider set of audience and make the NTorq more accessible, TVS is offering low EMI schemes of Rs 2,100 and low down payment starting from Rs 10,999. More importantly, potential customers have the option to buy the BS6 NTorq and pay for it later. Having said that, the details of this offer are a bit hazy. We have contacted TVS for clarity and will update you soon enough.

TVS recently launched a new colour scheme for the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition for Rs 77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi). More details here. You also have the option to choose between two colours schemes for the NTorq 125 Race Edition. Details here.