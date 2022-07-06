TVS Ronin 225 Scrambler Launch in today

On 6th July 2022, TVS Motor has planned to launch TVS Ronin 225, very recently, the images of this bike have been shared on the internet and you can view to know, how the bike looks like. '

This new bike would be available in two modes to riders, they include Rain mode and Urban mode.

When it comes to variant, this new bike would be available in three variants, they would be Single Tone single channel, dual tone single channel and two-tone dual channel. The expected price would Rs. 1,49,000, Rs1,56,500 and 1,68,750 respectively.

The start price of the TVS Ronin motorcycle would be around Rs. 1.49 lakh(Ex-showroom).

This bike would be powered by a 225cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine would be mated to a 5-speed transmission and it would produce 20 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque.

The company has made claims that this new vehicle is capable in both urban as well as off-road environment due to its engine, tyres and high ground clearance.