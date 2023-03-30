Upcoming Car Launches in April 2023

In April 2023, we expect to see a flurry of car launches as well as debuts, making it one of the busiest months of the year, in the automotive industry .



We find, wide variety of vehicles are likely to hit the market, which includes SUV's. MPV's electric Vehicles and more.

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Displayed alongside the jimmy at the Auto Expo in January, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has gained significant popularity in india.

It has got more than 15,000 booking, the Fronx has got a very warm response from customers.

Mechanically, the Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a new l.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. Moreover, the Fronx can be had in 5 variants across 8 color options.

2. Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel

The Japanese carmaker, Toyota launched the next-gen of its established MPV in the form of the Innova Hycross in the December previous year. In addition to this, the company has also confirmed the reintroduction of the diesel-powered innova Crysta in India, whose bookings commenced in the month of January, 2023. It is now expected that Toyota would relaunch the Crysta diesel model in the Indian Market next month.

3. Mg Comet EV

Mg is risking it high by introducing a new segment in the Indian market. The Comet EV, an urban four-seat commuter, is planned to be launched in India in April. This modern Compact EV, a rebadged version of the Wulling Air EV, which is already on slae in international markets.

MG Comet EV is expected to have a range of around 300km on a full charge. And it is likely to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs.15 lakh(ex-showroom) in India.

4. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz will be launching its most powerful AMG model in the nation on 11th April. The sports coupe is called the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and it is powered by a 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 engine.

This powerhouse is paired with an electric motor and when combined, the power, the power output stands at 843bhp and 140Nm of torque, with a zero to 10kmph acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.

5. Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini is all set to launch an opulent version of the Urus Performante in India on 13th April. The SUV would be powered by the same 4.0 litre-twin-turbo V8 engine producing 657bhp and 850Nm of peak torque.

When compared to the Urus performante, the Urus S would receive some meagre cosmetic tweaks, a revised suspension setup and a new interior theme.