Upcoming Cars in the Month of October.2021

SUVs launching in October this year
SUVs launching in October this year

Upcoming Cars in October 2021: As festive season around, next month, there is huge line-up cars, awaiting to be launched.

Upcoming Cars in October 2021: As festive season around, next month, there is huge line-up cars, awaiting to be launched.

S.no Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 Ford Mustang 2021 Rs. 75.00 Lakh* Oct 01, 2021
2 Audi A3 2021 Rs.35.00 Lakh* Oct 01, 2021
3 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Rs.16.49 Lakh* Oct 02, 2021
4 Tata Punch Rs.5.50 Lakh* Oct 02, 2021
5 MG Astor Rs.10.00 Lakh* Oct 06, 2021
6 Skoda Rapid 2021 Rs.10.00 Lakh* Oct 10, 2021
7 BMW M4 Rs. 1.25 cr Oct 10, 2021
8 Hyundai Nexo Rs. 65.00 Lakh* Oct 15, 2021
9 Land Rover Defender 5-door Hybrid X Rs1.15 Cr* Oct 15, 2021
10 Land Rover Defender 5-door Hybrid X-Dynamic HSE Rs1.10 Cr* Oct 15, 2021
11 Mercedes-Benz EQA Rs60.00 Lakh* Oct 15, 2021
12 MG RC-6 Rs18.00 Lakh* Oct 15, 2021
13 Toyota Hilux Rs18.00 Lakh* Oct 15, 2021
14 BMW M3 Rs65.00 Lakh* Oct 17, 2021
15 Renault Zoe Rs8.00 Lakh* Oct 20, 2021

