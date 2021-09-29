Upcoming Cars in the Month of October.2021
Highlights
Upcoming Cars in October 2021: As festive season around, next month, there is huge line-up cars, awaiting to be launched.
|S.no
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|Ford Mustang 2021
|Rs. 75.00 Lakh*
|Oct 01, 2021
|2
|Audi A3 2021
|Rs.35.00 Lakh*
|Oct 01, 2021
|3
|Mahindra XUV700 AX7
|Rs.16.49 Lakh*
|Oct 02, 2021
|4
|Tata Punch
|Rs.5.50 Lakh*
|Oct 02, 2021
|5
|MG Astor
|Rs.10.00 Lakh*
|Oct 06, 2021
|6
|Skoda Rapid 2021
|Rs.10.00 Lakh*
|Oct 10, 2021
|7
|BMW M4
|Rs. 1.25 cr
|Oct 10, 2021
|8
|Hyundai Nexo
|Rs. 65.00 Lakh*
|Oct 15, 2021
|9
|Land Rover Defender 5-door Hybrid X
|Rs1.15 Cr*
|Oct 15, 2021
|10
|Land Rover Defender 5-door Hybrid X-Dynamic HSE
|Rs1.10 Cr*
|Oct 15, 2021
|11
|Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Rs60.00 Lakh*
|Oct 15, 2021
|12
|MG RC-6
|Rs18.00 Lakh*
|Oct 15, 2021
|13
|Toyota Hilux
|Rs18.00 Lakh*
|Oct 15, 2021
|14
|BMW M3
|Rs65.00 Lakh*
|Oct 17, 2021
|15
|Renault Zoe
|Rs8.00 Lakh*
|Oct 20, 2021
