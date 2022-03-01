Upcoming Electric Scooter from Hero Electric is Hero Eddy: Perfect Mobility Choice

Hero Electric would be launching all new Hero Eddy Scooter, its looks are stylish and it would also be easy to manoeuvre electric 2 wheeler, it would be also suitable to travel short-distance commutes.



This electric scooter would come with features such as

-Find My Bike

-E-lock

- Large Boot Space

-Follow Me Headlamps

-Reverse Mode.

Color options

The company would be offering this scooter in 2 colors, one in yellow and other one would be light blue. It would also not require any license or registration.

Hero Electric, MD, Naveen Munjal, stated, We at Hero are thrilled to make an announcement about our new upcoming product Hero Eddy, it will have overwhelming on-road presence, which would combine smart features as well as stylish looks.

Design

This scooter has been designed keeping in mind, individuals' conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle free ride experience. We are very confident that Hero Eddy would make a perfect alternate mobility choice, providing both comfort as well as necessity.

Check the video of another electric bike from Hero electric isHero Flash E5, which also does not require licence.



