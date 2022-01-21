Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 Cc Cruiser Bike spotted, while testing

The latest upcoming Royal Enfield in India Cruiser would be underpinned by the similar platform as RE 650 twins are based on. Hence, the new Super Meteor 650 would also receive the same 648 cc engine.



The upcoming bike has been spotted on the test run in India yet again. Which is set to be next addition to the next addition to the RE 650 cc range of Motorcycles, this vehicle is expected to be available for retail here some time this year. So, it makes sense that, we would witness more and more spy spots of this upcoming bike in India, as the company braces for the new cruiser bike's arrival in the market.

In this new video, we can see the bike, which has been reportedly been christened Re Super Meteor, has been surfaced on the interwebs, showing that, it looks like an production ready model.

What we can see is, of the seemingly production-ready Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 from these new spy shots, it appears the upcoming bike would come sporting forward set footpegs, twin exhausts as well as round tail light. Overall, the riding position also tend to seem comfortable but we can only be sure that, the bike is formally introduced in the market.

It is definitely very interesting to note that the upcoming RE bike's test mules has been spotted having USD forks, if the company tend to retains it on the production model, the Super Meteor 650, would become the brand's 1st bike to receive the USD forks.

