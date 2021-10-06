Vehicle owners having old cars & Vehicles above 15 years, Would Require to Pay More for Registration Renewal.

There has been official announcement that vehicle owners would be required to shell out 8 times more fees for renewal of more than 15 year old cars starting from April 2022.



Similarly, Commercial heavy vehicle owners would have to shell out nearing to 8 times charge with regards to renewal of fitness certificates for such trucks as well as buses.

On Monday, the Road Transport and highways Ministry has come forward and had issued the notification about implementation of the new regime starting from next year.

However, the good news, it would have no impact on vehicle owners belonging to Delhi as well as its neighbourhood areas where more than 10 year old diesel as well as 15 year old petrol vehicles are already banned.

As per the notification, the renewal of registration of 15 year old car would cost Rs.5,000 compared to the present fee of Rs. 600.

Fee for new registration as well as renewal of registration for personal vehicles Vehicle types Registration fee Renewal fee Motorcycles Rs.300 Rs.1000 3-Wheeler & quadricycle Rs.600 Rs.2,500 LMV(car/jeep) Rs.600 Rs. 5000 Imported vehicle (Car& above) Rs.5000 Rs.40,000 Fee for new fitness certificate and renewal for commercial vehicles Vehicle type New fitness certificate Renewal Motorcycle Rs.500 Rs.1000 3 wheeler /quadricycle Rs.1000 Rs.3500 taxi/cab Rs.1000 Rs.7000 Medium goods /passenger Rs.1300 Rs.10,000 Heavy Goods& passenger 1500 12,500

Similarly, we find the charges for the registration renewal of old bikes will be around Rs. 1000 when compared to the present fee of Rs. 300

Presently to obtain fitness renewal certificate, the amount is Rs. 1500, but for 15 year plus bus or truck the owners would be required to pay nearing to Rs.12,500.

If there exists any delay in renewing registration of private vehicle would attract nearing to Rs. 300 per month and Rs. 500 for commercial vehicles. Similarly, if there exists any delay with regards to renewal of fitness certificate of the commercial vehicle, it might attract daily penalty of nearing to Rs. 50.

The increase in renewal of registration and fitness certificate is solely aimed at discouraging people to have old vehicles.

With regards to private vehicles the owners would require to get the registration renewed every 5 years after 15 years.

Similarly, another smart move is, fitness certificate renewal is mandatory every year, once a commercial vehicle attains 8 years.

The notification also specifies that, the fee for manual as well as an automated fitness test of vehicles. The government also desire to get rid of manual system of fitness test, which can be manipulated or rigged.

The Ministry has notified the norms with regard to setting up such test centres as part of its umbrella.