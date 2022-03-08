Yamaha to launch, three own label electric bikes: This move, signals its interest in electric mobility market

Yamaha would very soon, bring to the market, three own-label electric bikes for all mountain, gravel as well as urban segments, all of these would be available in the marketplace by the end of 2022 at the appointed European distributors.



This business has been notably made significant investments, so that it would help expand its ability to make as well as deliver electric bike motors for OEM partners, but with the new Yamaha Branded electric bikes, the brand has signalled it intend to build on its history in the electric mobility market as well as alongside the electric bikes came 3 mopeds having varied styling.

Yamaha were a pioneer in the electric bike space as far back as the 1990s, as to when the company has created the 1st Power Assist System (PAS), which formed the basis of the world's 1st production ebike.

One of the higher-powered units teased by the label is a speed pedelec dubbed the B01. This new hybrid prototype "intelligently combines eBike S-Pedelec functionality with moped performance and all urban terrain ability.

Presently a concept model has been created by Yamaha Motor Europe in association with long term partners Fantic Motor and Motori Minarelli, B01, this would evolve into a production machine, which would further expand Yamaha's electric mobility range.

In the coming few weeks Yamaha would launch the all new NEO's, a smart, accessible as well as high quality, 50cc equivalent, electric scooter, which has been displayed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as the E02 prototype, this would be followed by Yamaha 1st 125cc equivalent, scooter that would showcase the company's very latest engineering and technology. Derived from the E01 prototype, also displayed at Tokyo, this yet to be named model, which would be protagonist in a proof-of-Concept activity, that Yamaha would set up in a major European city having scooter sharing partner.