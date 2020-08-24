Government extends the validity of Motor Vehicle documents till December 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today decided to extend the validity of Motor Vehicle documents, like driving licenses and motor vehicle documents, till December 31, 2020, in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020," a release from the ministry said.

MoRTH has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents till the 31st of December 2020 to prevent spread of #COVID19 across the country. Read more: https://t.co/I6F6vFzaxU — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 24, 2020

This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories. The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on March 30, 2020, and June 9, 2020, regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit, License, Registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2020.



The decision was taken after considering the situation due to COVID-19 across the country. It has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31, 2020. This step is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services without any problems.