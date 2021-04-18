Honda Cars India recalls 77,954 units to replace fuel pumps

Top
Automobile major Honda Cars India has voluntarily recalled 77,954 units of select vehicle models in India to replace 'fuel pumps'.

According to the company, the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.

"The replacement is being carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 17 April 2021 and the owners are being contacted individually," the company said in a statement.

"As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience."

Accordingly, the vehicles included in the recall Amaze, Fourth Gen City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V and CRV.

