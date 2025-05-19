Hyundai Motor India Launches 'Vehicle Digital Passport'

A first-of-its-kind solution across Hyundai Motor Group globally, establishing HMIL as a technology leader in the connected car space

The Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport service analyses vehicle telematics and service history to create a unique proprietary algorithm-based score of every connected Hyundai vehicle

Available as a value-added service to Hyundai customers with Bluelink enabled vehicles at an introductory price of just INR 399 per quarter

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider launched the Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport, advancing connected car technology in India. Using data analytics, the Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport draws information from vehicle telematics and service records to generate a comprehensive digital identity of Bluelink enabled Hyundai vehicles.

This value-added solution offers insights about periodic service, accidental history, malfunction indicator, warranty, driving details and much more - offering Hyundai customers a one-point access to their connected vehicle’s performance and health.

Speaking on the introduction of Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of connected car revolution in India. Since the launch of Hyundai Bluelink in 2019, HMIL has sold over 7 Lakh connected cars in the country. Heralding new possibilities in data analytics driven by Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs), we are offering the Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport as a value-added service for Hyundai customers with Bluelink enabled cars. HMIL becomes the first Hyundai Motor Group entity worldwide, to launch this service. This transformative service generates a holistic digital vehicle scorecard, and we are hopeful that vehicle analytics generated by this will encourage customers to drive responsibly and follow maintenance schedules proactively leading to safer mobility. We further envisage this service will be useful while buying or selling pre-owned Hyundai vehicles, inducing transparency in the decision-making process.”





This service enhances the overall value proposition for Hyundai customers by delivering complete transparency, increasing trust, and encouraging smarter vehicle usage. Available at an introductory price of INR 399 per quarter, the Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport empowers customers with:

Data-backed transparency: Authentic OEM provided information and transparency for enhanced customer value

Peace of mind: Intuitive insights into vehicle condition for proactive action

Personalized recommendations: A comprehensive 7-page report offers actionable suggestions based on individual scores and service needs

Holistic ownership experience: One-stop digital overview that ensures ease of access, responsible driving and timely upkeep

The Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport reaffirms HMIL’s commitment to technological leadership by pioneering connected mobility solutions that place data at the heart of customer experience.