Hyundai Motor India Limited Reveals The all-new Hyundai VENUE Tech up. Go beyond

• The all-new Hyundai VENUE offers bold new exterior design and premium interiors coupled with cutting-edge technology

• Taller, Wider and Longer Wheelbase - the all-new Hyundai VENUE offers enhanced space and a big SUV presence on road

• Striking Dual Tone Dark Navy & Dove grey interiors with leather^seat upholstery elevates the cabin experience, setting new benchmarks for style and sophistication

• Enhanced in-car experience with Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display and Terrazzo-textured crash pad

• Sculpted character lines, signature C-pillar garnishand muscular wheel arches

• The all-new Hyundai VENUE comes with new variant nomenclature “HX” inspired by Hyundai Experience

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced bookings open of its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Hyundai VENUE. Set to redefine the urban mobility landscape, the all-new Hyundai VENUE isdriven by style, innovationand the spirit of Tech up. Gobeyond.The new compact SUV marks the beginning of a thrilling new chapter in urban mobility, reaffirming Hyundai’s commitment to setting new benchmarks. From assertive styling to a tech-rich cabin, the all-new Hyundai VENUE has been crafted for customers who demand more from every drive - more style, more comfortand more innovation. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai VENUE with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or by clicking on- click to buy .

HMIL today unveiled the all-new Hyundai VENUE through a jaw-dropping, bold and exhilarating film,designed to ignite viewers' adrenaline and leave them with goosebumps.The film draws powerful inspiration from the precision, powerand technological excellence of a fighter jet, a fitting metaphor that mirrors the all-new Hyundai VENUE’s cutting-edge capabilities and confident SUV stance. At the heart of the film is HMIL’s brand ambassador and global icon Deepika Padukone whose commanding presence and modern charisma align effortlessly with the all-new Hyundai VENUE’s dynamic attitude and progressive spirit. She represents the empowered Indian consumer who is confident, forward-looking and unafraid to take charge.

Presenting the all-new Hyundai VENUE, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,“The Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most loved SUVs in India, with over 7 lakh customers choosing it for its perfect blend of design, technology and performance. With the all-new Hyundai VENUE, we are taking this success story even further, redefining bold design and modern premium-ness while integrating advanced technology that resonates with the aspirations of today’s new-age customers. The all-new Hyundai VENUE truly embodies our vision of ‘Tech up Go beyond,’ offering a driving experience that’s both dynamic and deeply connected to our customers’ evolving lifestyles.”

Assertive Exteriors:Urban, Elevated and Undeniably Bold

The all-new Hyundai VENUE commands the road with its confident stance, powerful unique language and a striking presence. Design elements such as Twin horn LED DRLs, Quad beam LED headlamps, muscular wheel arch design, dark chrome radiator grille, R16 (D= 405.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels, bridgetype roof rails along with sculpted character lines and in-glass VENUE emblem have been meticulouslydesigned to elevate its SUV character and street presence.The SUV’s confident stance is underscored by its taller and wider body dimensions, reinforcing a powerful and unique SUV imagery.

Key Exterior highlights:

• Taller and Wider Dimensions (48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing VENUE)

• Dimensions (mm): 3995 (Length) * 1800 (Width) * 1665 (Height) * 2520 (Wheelbase)

• Quad beam LED headlamps

• Twin horn LED DRLs

• Horizon LED positioning lamp

• Rear horizon LED tail lamps

• Dark chrome radiator grille

• Bridge type roof rails

• Signature C-pillar garnish

• In-Glass VENUE emblem

The all-new Hyundai VENUEStylish Interiors: Where Technology Meets Comfort

The interiors of the all-new Hyundai VENUE are designed to offera connectedlifestyle-first experience. Step inside the all-new Hyundai VENUEand you are greeted by an H-architecture cabin that reimagines the compact SUV experience. Dual tone interior (dark navy & dove grey) and a coffee-table centre console with ambient lighting (Moon White) creates a warm and inviting cabin atmosphere. D-cut steering wheeland a terrazzo-textured crash padgarnish adds a distinctive touch of premium craftsmanship, elevating the overall contemporary appeal.

At the heart of the cabin sits the Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display including infotainment & cluster, providing seamless connectivity and a tech-forward and premium environment.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE is designed to provide utmost comfort to the passengers, offering 2-step reclining seats, rear window sunshades, rear AC ventsand dual tone leather^ seats with VENUE branding.

The all-newHyundai VENUE features an impressively spacious cabin with generous headroom & shoulder room along with enhanced legroom, courtesyits extended wheelbase (+ 20mm more than the existing VENUE). The scooped front seatback further increases legroom for rear passengers, ensuring every journey is relaxed and enjoyable. Wider door openings and thoughtfully engineered entry points ensure easy ingress and egress, adding to the overall convenience. With enhanced seat bolstering, the all-new Hyundai VENUE delivers superior comfort, optimal posture and support, especially during cornering or long-distance travel.

Key Interior Highlights:

• Long wheelbase (2520mm)

• Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) Curved Panoramic displays

• Rear window sunshade

• Dual tone leather^ seats with VENUE branding

• Coffee table centre console with Surround ambient lighting

• Ambient lighting (Moon white) on crash pad

• Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish

• Premium leather^armrest

• D-Cut steering wheel

• Electric 4-way driver seats

• 2-Step reclining rear seats

• Rear AC vents

The all - new Hyundai VENUEEngine and transmission options:

The all-new Hyundai VENUE promises versatility with three distinct engine options - Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. It also offers choice of three transmission options - Manual, Automatic and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), ensuring a dynamic experience for every kind of driver.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE variant options:

In a bold move to resonate with the aspirations of Next-gen customers, the all-new Hyundai VENUE comes with new variant nomenclature “HX” inspired by “Hyundai Experience” adopting an alpha-numeric naming that evokes a strong sense of technology and premium experience. This forward-thinking approach reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, individualityand a lifestyle that speaks to the trend conscious individuals.Theall-new Hyundai VENUE will be available in the below variants:

Petrol Diesel HX2 HX2 HX4 HX5 HX5 HX7 HX6 HX10 HX 6T HX8 HX10





The all-new Hyundai VENUEColour options:

The all-new Hyundai VENUE will be offered in a striking palette of six monotone shades and two stylish dual-tone combinations. Whether you prefer sleek simplicity or bold contrast, there's a color to match every personality.

Monotone Dual Tone Hazel blue (New colour) Hazel blue with abyss black roof (New colour) Mystic sapphire (New colour) Atlas white with abyss black roof Atlas white Titan grey Dragon red Abyss black

Having won the hearts of more than 7 lakh customers, the Hyundai VENUE has played a defining role in shaping the compact SUV space in India. Now, with the all-new VENUE, Hyundai is ready to elevate the game once again, fusing progressive technology with dynamic design. The all-new Hyundai VENUEisall set to launch on04thNovember 2025.

Customers can visit their nearest Hyundai Dealership to know more about the all-new Hyundai VENUE.