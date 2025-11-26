Mahindra Launches 180 kW Fast EV Charging Network; Plans 1,000 Stations by 2027

Mahindra has launched its new Charge_IN fast charging network in India.

The company plans to install 1,000 charging points by 2027.

All chargers will be 180 kW ultra-fast units.

First Stations Open

The first Charge_IN stations are now open in:

Hoskote (Bengaluru–Chennai highway)

Murthal (near Delhi on NH 44)

Each station can charge four EVs at the same time.

20-Minute Fast Charging

Mahindra says the chargers can power the XEV 9e, BE 6, and XEV 9S from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes.

This will make long trips easier for EV owners.

Located on Major Highways

The new charging stations will be set up on key highways.

They will be placed near restaurants and cafés to make charging stops comfortable.

Open for All EV Users

Charge_IN stations can be used by any EV brand.

Drivers can find and pay for charging through the Charge_IN or Me4U apps.

The Me4U app already shows 34,000+ public chargers across India.