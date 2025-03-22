Ola told to furnish data on sales, registrations

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday said ministries of heavy industries, and road transport and highways have sought information from the company over gap in vehicle registrations as per the Vahan portal and sales as per the firm’s regulatory filing.

Besides, the ministries have also sought clarification on reports regarding non-compliance to the requirement of trade certificates, Ola Electric Mobility said in a regulatory filing.

The queries from the two ministries pertain to the “large gap in vehicle registration as per VAHAN portal and sales as per the company’s regulatory filing dated February 28, 2025 for the month of February 2025”, it said.

“The company is in the process of responding to the above,” Ola Electric said. While the total number of registrations by Ola Electric on the Vahan portal for February stood at 8,652, the company had reported sales of over 25,000 units during February 2025. As of March 20, the company’s registrations stood at 11,781 on the Vahan portal. Further, the company said it has received notices in four states with regard to trade certificates for few of its stores in these states.

The company is in the process of responding to the same, it added. In a separate statement, Ola Electric asserted its sales remain strong, and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with its vendors responsible for vehicle registrations.