Terra Motors unveils e-auto KYORO+

Hyderabad: Japanese OEM Terra Motors has launched its KYORO+ electric auto in India to cater to the growing needs of urban mobility. The company has already sold over 1 lakh electric rickshaws in India, and with the new model, it aims to capture 5–8 per cent of the electric three-wheeler market. It also plans to establish 100 dealerships across India and ramp up its production to 5,000 units monthly by the end of 2025. To make KYORO+ accessible, the company is offering zero down payment and free service for the first three visits.

The new model offers a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge, an acceleration from 0 to 28 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, a top speed of 55 km/h, and can handle steep grades of up to 252 per cent, even when fully loaded. The vehicle features spacious seating and a large luggage compartment, ensuring comfortable travel. Customers can book KYORO+ on Terra Motors’ official website or at authorised dealerships. Company’s senior leadership attended the launch event and discussed developments in India’s EV industry as well as the role of Japanese technology and innovation.