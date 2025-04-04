Upcoming Bikes to Watch Out for in April 2025

April 2025 looks promising for motorcycle enthusiasts as there are a lot of exciting launches this month. Around 115 bikes are set to launch this year in India and this month has some amazing launches that cater to all types of preferences. From sports bikes to scooters, April 2025 has something for all types of two-wheeler lovers.

Here’s the list of motorcycles that will be launched in April 2025

KTM 390 SMC R

The KTM 390 SMC R is a supermoto-styled motorcycle which looks a bit similar to the KTM 390 Enduro R. But the KTM 390 SMC R has 17-inch spoke wheels with road-biased tyres. It has three riding modes which are: Rain, Street and Sport. The 2025 KTM 390 SMC R stands out as a versatile and dynamic addition to KTM's portfolio, catering to riders seeking a high-performance supermoto experience. It also has a 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation with other features. While official prices will be revealed at launch, the KTM 390 SMC R is expected to start at around Rs 3.4 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 399cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

- 399cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine Transmission : 6-speed gearbox

: 6-speed gearbox Power and Torque – 44PS & 39Nm

– 44PS & 39Nm Brakes – Double Disc

– Double Disc ABS – 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, complemented by switchable ABS at the back for enhanced control.

Bajaj Chetak 3503

Last year in December, Bajaj Auto introduced their Chetak 35 series. While 3501 and 3502 were launched last year, 3503 is set to enter the market this month. This model aims to make electric mobility more accessible by offering a more affordable option without compromising on essential features. The expected price of Bajaj Chetak 3503 is around Rs 1,10,000 (Ex-Showroom) positioning it as a competitive option in the electric scooter market.

Key Specs and Features:

Battery - 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

- 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack Expected range : 95-105 km (Eco mode)

: 95-105 km (Eco mode) Estimated top speed: 70 km/h

KTM 390 Enduro R

The KTM 390 Enduro R is a versatile dual-sport motorcycle expected to launch in April. It is designed for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The bike boasts long-travel suspension, with a 43mm WP Apex fork offering 9.1 inches of travel, and is equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, enhancing its off-road capabilities. While official prices will be revealed at launch, the KTM 390 Enduro R is expected to start at around Rs 3.30 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine Capacity - 399cc

- 399cc Transmission: 6-speed gearbox

6-speed gearbox Power – 30PS & 25Nm

– 30PS & 25Nm Brakes – Double Disc

– Double Disc ABS – Equipped with a Bosch 10.3MB modulator, the bike offers standard ABS and an Offroad ABS mode for enhanced control on diverse surfaces.

Hero Karizma XMR 250

The Hero Karizma holds a special place in the hearts of many motorcycle enthusiasts. The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is the comeback of the legendary Karizma brand, blending modern technology with nostalgia. While official prices will be revealed at launch, the Hero Karizma XMR 250 is expected to start at around Rs 2 Lakhs.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine - 250cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

- 250cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine Power and Torque - 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm

- 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm Transmission - 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for smooth shifting

Indian audiences have different preferences. Some people look for sports bikes, some love bullets, while most of them look for everyday use. Catering to the wide range of preferences, the Indian two-wheeler market offers options for all types of riders from adventure riders to everyday riders. With fresh designs and upgraded performance, April 2025 looks like a great month for motorcycle enthusiasts.