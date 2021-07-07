10 crore action plan for Kittur development approved by Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday chaired the Kittur Development Authority meeting and approved an action plan worth Rs 10 crore that included construction of a memorial to Rani Chennamma, who fought against the British rule. An amount of Rs 50 crore was allocated in the budget for the development of historical places in Kittur and in the year 2021-22, Rs 10 crore has been released to the Authority, the CMO said in a release.

Under this action plan, approval was given for the construction of a memorial of Rani Chennamma, development of Chowki Matt Gadduge, a replica of the palace belonging to Kittur province, it said. Development of Chennamma's samadhi, construction of Statue of Belavadi Mallamma and display board describing her life and history at Belavadi, preservation of documents pertaining to Kittur province and other works were decided to be included in the action plan, it added.

Stating that officials of the authority explained that they have taken up 106 projects at the cost of Rs 19 crore and 104 projects are completed, the CMO said instructions were given to take up reconstruction of Chennamma Palace in consultation with the State Archeological Department. The authorities should take action to create resources for the management of memorials, the Chief Minister said, and instructed to develop these historical places in order to encourage tourism.