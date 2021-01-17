'62% received vaccine in Karnataka State'

Bengaluru: In a video interaction with Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan, State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said 62 % of the beneficiaries in Karnataka had received the vaccine.

"On the first day, 21,658 people were scheduled to be vaccinated. Of these, 13,408 were vaccinated. No problem for anyone, no side effect. There could be an inflammation for half an hour," he said.

Sudhakar said that the vaccine will be delivered in more centers by Monday.

In Kodagu district, 84% of the beneficiaries of those who registered was vaccinated followed by 80% in Uttara Kannada. In Dakshina Kannada district, the lowest 37%. The district aims to vaccinate 660 people, and only 223 have been vaccinated.

"53% in Bangalore city and 65% in BBMP range were vaccinated. At Mallasandra, the vaccination center, the record was dismal with 28%. Those who are not vaccinated the first day will be vaccinated the next day," Sudhakar apprised the union minister.

"53% in Bangalore city and 65% in BBMP range were vaccinated. At Mallasandra, the vaccination center, the record was dismal with 28%. Those who are not vaccinated the first day will be vaccinated the next day," Sudhakar apprised the union minister.