Another complaint lodged with K'taka Guv against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, yet another complaint was lodged against him with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday with regard to unlawful written reply and misuse of consolidated funds of the state.

BJP MLC, D.S. Arun, has lodged the complaint against CM Siddaramaiah who also holds Finance portfolio, seeking the investigation into financial in-propriety and misuse of consolidated fund of state and violation of the Constitutional obligation. He also demanded dismissal of CM Siddaramaiah for unconstitutional financial transactions.

“The Chief Minister of our state Siddaramaiah himself indulged in creating the false and fabricating official documents by submitting it before the legislature indicates that he has no respect and confidence in our Constitution. Several thousands of crores of rupees have been misused by CM Siddaramaiah and the Finance Minister is violative of Constitutional provisions. Hence the petition is filed,” MLC Arun charges.



The complaint says, “The Government of Karnataka violated the provisions contained under the Articles 202, 205 and 206 of the Constitution of India. CM Siddaramaiah has violated the provisions contained under the Article 164 especially Article 163 (3) and indulged in unconstitutional financial transactions out of the consolidated fund of the state.”



Arun stated in his complaint that he had raised a question in council during winter session in Belagavi in respect of accounts relating to the unspent balances of fund –II of the ZPs and TPs of the state and also the unspent balances of the boards and corporations of the state at the ending of financial year 2022-23.



The Chief Minister and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah gave a written reply on December 8, 2023 that a sum of Rs 459 crore in ZP and Rs 1,494 crore in TP were spent. He also replied that the unspent balances of the ZP/TP fund –II amount has been credited to the State Consolidated Fund regularly. And there is no balance in the boards and corporations of the state.



After careful verification of the above said reply given by the CM, it proved that the above written answer dated December 8, 2023 was totally false. Later, the same was narrated before the Council. However, the finance minister (CM) did not give any clarification on his unlawful written reply, Arun stated.



After this a protest letter was submitted to the CM Siddaramaiah on Januar 23, 2024. The department of treasuries informed that the unspent balances of Rs 1,494 crore has not been credited to the treasury. “By this Mr Siddaramaiah, the CM and the Finance Minister, committed an act of instance of deliberately making materially false or misleading statements before the Hon’ble Legislative Council and he concealed the truth,” Arun alleged.



Once again the issue was raised through a call attention motion before the Legislative Council before the assembly session in Bengaluru on July 18, 2024. CM Sidsdaramaiah gave a written reply dated July 18, 2024, that the government order will be issued on unspent balances of the ZP/TP Fund-II in accordance with the government and same will be credited through book adjustment to the consolidated fund of state, Arun stated in his complaint.



“By this, it is proved and confessed by CM and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah that illegal transfer and illegal appropriation happened of the state funds warranting serious high level judiciary enquiry by the sitting Judge of the Supreme Court or High Court and concerned departments on aiding and falsification of state finance apart from manipulating financial picture,” MLC Arun charged.



The unspent balances of ZP/TP Fund –II have not been credited to the consolidated fund of the state since 2014-15 which is bound to credit. The written and signed document by CM Siddaramaiah is false and bogus, MLC Arun claimed in his complaint.