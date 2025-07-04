Live
Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya Calls to Open Yellow Line Metro Now
Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya asks people to join a protest on July 5 to demand the delayed Yellow Line metro opens soon.
Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya is upset. The Yellow Line metro, which is very important, is still not open. It was supposed to open a long time ago but got delayed many times.
People in Bangalore have big traffic problems every day, especially in places like Silk Board and the IT area. The Yellow Line would help reduce this traffic.
Because of the delays, people are frustrated and feel ignored. They want the metro company (BMRCL) to open the Yellow Line now.
To show this, many people will meet at Lalbagh Main Gate on Saturday, July 5, at 9:30 AM. Then, they will walk to the BMRCL office to ask for the Yellow Line to open soon.
Yellow Line Open Madi!Plagued by years and years of delay, the all important Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra is yet to be operationalised even after BMRCL missing multiple deadlines. Bengalureans continue to struggle with traffic jams daily, especially at the Silk… pic.twitter.com/c22pr1cGZ4— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 4, 2025