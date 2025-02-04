Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found

Live
Just In
A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Mysuru was found dead in her hostel room at Bangalore University. Police recover a suicide note in which she apologizes to her parents and speaks of betrayal. Investigation ongoing.
A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room on Monday. The police have confirmed that a suicide note was recovered from her possession. The student, originally from Mysuru, was pursuing a first-year MA in Kannada Studies.
According to Jnanabharathi police inspector N Ravi, the student had attended a college event in the morning but left midway, returning to her room. Later, her friends discovered she was unresponsive and alerted the authorities. The police recovered a suicide note near her, in which she expressed her apologies to her parents and mentioned being deceived by someone she trusted.
An autopsy was conducted at Victoria Hospital, and the body was subsequently handed over to her family. A case has been filed under the unnatural death report (UDR), and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of her death.