  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found

Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
x

Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found

Highlights

A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Mysuru was found dead in her hostel room at Bangalore University. Police recover a suicide note in which she apologizes to her parents and speaks of betrayal. Investigation ongoing.

A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room on Monday. The police have confirmed that a suicide note was recovered from her possession. The student, originally from Mysuru, was pursuing a first-year MA in Kannada Studies.

According to Jnanabharathi police inspector N Ravi, the student had attended a college event in the morning but left midway, returning to her room. Later, her friends discovered she was unresponsive and alerted the authorities. The police recovered a suicide note near her, in which she expressed her apologies to her parents and mentioned being deceived by someone she trusted.

An autopsy was conducted at Victoria Hospital, and the body was subsequently handed over to her family. A case has been filed under the unnatural death report (UDR), and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of her death.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick