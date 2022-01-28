BBMP chief stresses need for speeding up property tax collection

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday instructed revenue officialsto explore every possible means to meet property tax collection targets in the BBMP limits. Addressing a virtual meeting on property tax collection, Gupta said that revenue officials should move fast and collect tax. If necessary, notices should be served on property tax defaulters.

Besides bringing under tax slab the unassessed properties, officials should explore every possible avenue for tax collection, he said and added that legal process should be initiated against big defaulters.

In the current year, a target of Rs 4,000 crore tax collection has been set while Rs 2,667.77 crore has been collected as of now.

BBMP special commissioner (revenue) Dr Deepak R L, all zonal joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, joint commissioners of revenue, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers and other officials were present in the meeting.