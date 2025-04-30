BBMP Extends 5% Property Tax Rebate Deadline to May 31

In an effort to support citizens and boost tax collection, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the deadline for the 5% property tax rebate.

The original deadline was April 30. It has now been extended by one month, giving property owners time until May 31, 2025.

To avail the rebate, property owners must pay their full property tax for the financial year 2025–26 within this new deadline.

This move is part of BBMP’s plan to encourage early and full tax payments.

Officials believe the extension will help improve compliance and make it easier for more people to benefit from the discount.

Many citizens had also requested an extension, and the BBMP responded positively.

Property owners can make payments online or at designated BBMP tax centers.

BBMP has urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of this limited-time rebate.















