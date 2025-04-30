Live
- India Issues Warning To Pakistan As Border Tensions Escalate Following Pahalgam Attack
- Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Chief Principal Secretary
- Send Lord Jagannath idol photo, 'prasad' from Digha temple to each home: Bengal CM tells state dept
- Pakistanis Deported From India Include Man Who Voted In Elections Despite Being Non-Citizen
- Pakistani Senator's Inflammatory Speech Threatens Religious Site In India
- Five medicos among six killed as car runs amok in Andhra
- Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Sees 59% Growth in 2024-25
- Defacement of Ambedkar’s statue in MP's Ashoknagar sparks outrage
- IPL 2025: Going to be exciting as well as challenging, says Dravid on managing Suryavanshi
- BBMP Extends 5% Property Tax Rebate Deadline to May 31
BBMP Extends 5% Property Tax Rebate Deadline to May 31
The BBMP has extended the 5% rebate on property tax payments for the 2025–26 financial year until May 31. Citizens can now pay early and save more, either online or at BBMP centers.
In an effort to support citizens and boost tax collection, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the deadline for the 5% property tax rebate.
The original deadline was April 30. It has now been extended by one month, giving property owners time until May 31, 2025.
To avail the rebate, property owners must pay their full property tax for the financial year 2025–26 within this new deadline.
This move is part of BBMP’s plan to encourage early and full tax payments.
Officials believe the extension will help improve compliance and make it easier for more people to benefit from the discount.
Many citizens had also requested an extension, and the BBMP responded positively.
Property owners can make payments online or at designated BBMP tax centers.
BBMP has urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of this limited-time rebate.