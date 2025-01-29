Bengaluru: Biker Attacked After Car Collision in Bengaluru, Policeman Hit by Fleeing Driver

A biker was attacked by some people after he accidentally bumped into their car in Bengaluru's Subramanyapuram area late on Tuesday night. The accident happened when the biker, named Bharat, was returning home from work around 11 pm. A car appeared suddenly, and Bharat accidentally hit it. Though the car only had a few scratches, the driver of the car got very angry and started beating Bharat.

A policeman who was passing by saw what was happening and tried to stop the fight. But the car driver became even more upset, got into his car, and reversed the car to hit the policeman. After hitting the policeman, the driver quickly drove away from the scene.

Bharat, the biker, was badly hurt during the attack. He had injuries on his head, stomach, and back, so he needed urgent medical care. He was taken to Victoria Hospital, where doctors are helping him get better.

The police have started looking into what happened. They are trying to find the driver of the car who ran away after hitting the policeman. The whole event, including the fight and the car driving off, was caught on CCTV cameras. The police will use this footage to help them find the driver.