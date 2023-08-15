Bengaluru: BJP lost in all constituencies where PM Modi held roadshow says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the result of the Karnataka assembly elections has raised the hopes of the people of the country and the Congress workers at the national level.

On Monday, KPCC members along with CM and DCM inaugurated the all-member meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee at the Bharat Jodo Hall of the KPCC office, Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

‘On the one hand, RSS was implementing a hidden agenda and on the other hand, the people of the country were in dire straits due to price rise, inflation, corruption and mismanagement. Siddaramaiah said that the people of the country have successfully defied and defeated all these evil practices. Those who are keen to implement Manusmriti’s caste-based exploitative justice system, are trying to finish the Ambedkar’s Constitution by acting like revenge on his constitution.’

Adding on he said: ‘If Constitution changes, more than 90% of the country’s working and living opportunities will be destroyed. Therefore, the people of the country have a very big responsibility to save the Constitution and protect the life opportunities of the working classes of the country. Congress has been given this responsibility by the working classes of the nation and the country. Congress workers and leaders need to understand this’, he said.

‘Their economy is taking money from people’s pockets and giving it to rich people who own thousands of crores. BJP has cheated the people of entire state by not giving tax and economic assistance to our state. But, we have designed guarantee schemes in such a way that money stays in people’s pockets. We have presented a budget that will increase the purchasing power of the people. All the states of the country have studied and adopted this development of Karnataka model’. He said that this is the development contribution of our government and our party to the people of Karnataka.

‘The BJP, which did not agree to give rice to satisfy the hunger of the people of the state, is now wasting those thousands of tonnes of rice. The rice in the hands of the central government is attracting worms. It doesn’t matter if people are fasting, it doesn’t matter if the rice is spoiled, but not to give rice to the hungry is the most barbaric and inhuman mentality of the BJP’, he quipped.

‘If the people of the country are calm and happy, the BJP will lose their peace. Jealousy increases. Now we have started investigating all the scams and corruption of the BJP era’. He said that the scandals of the BJP will come out soon. Our workers should not relax after assembly elections. We have assured the high command that we will win at least 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections’. He said that we will win more seats than this.