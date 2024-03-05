  • Menu
Bengaluru cafe blast case: NIA team inspects blast site

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday began its probe in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Bengaluru : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday began its probe in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Ten people were injured in the cafe located on the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) Road in the Whitefield area on March 1.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case, the NIA sleuths visited the blast site on Tuesday. The team was also gathering information from the staff of the cafe.

Sources said the full-fledged probe led by NIA Inspector General Santosh Rastogi will soon be launched. The NIA team will hold a meeting with the state police department.

Although the Karnataka Government, especially DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, had assured people that the culprits will be nabbed soon, four days after there’s no headway in the investigation. BJP objected to the casual handling of the case and demanded handing over of the case to the NIA as there was no credible progress on investigation by the state police.

The BJP also accused the Congress of misleading the people by prematurely giving a business rivalry angle to the blast case.

