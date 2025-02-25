Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Faces Water Pipeline Blocks Ramp, Underpass Construction Hurdles
The construction of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway faces a hurdle at Kolathur near Hoskote Cloverleaf due to a water pipeline blocking the proposed ramp and underpass. NHAI is collaborating with the minor irrigation department to resolve the issue, which, once solved, would provide easier access for locals between Kolathur, Bengaluru, and Kolar.
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway stretch in Karnataka is now unofficially open, with 1,600 to 2,000 vehicles using it daily. The 68km stretch from Hoskote to KGF (Bethamangala) is toll-free, and drivers are using a village road to connect to Mulbagal and the Andhra Pradesh border.
The final 3km of the 71km stretch in Karnataka is expected to open by the end of the year, along with the rest of the 260km expressway that extends into other states. The expressway allows speeds of up to 120 km/h.An official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated that all types of vehicles are using the road, and the toll collection process is still pending.
They expect to operate two toll plazas within Karnataka once the toll collection is officially launched. Similar to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, motorcycles, autorickshaws, and tractors are likely to be banned on the expressway.
The expressway connects to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) from Dabaspet to Hoskote, allowing access from Tumakuru Road and Bengaluru-Hyderabad Road. NHAI is also working on extending the STRR to the Tamil Nadu border.
A water pipeline at Kolathur near Hoskote Cloverleaf, installed in 2016-17, is blocking the construction of a ramp and underpass for the expressway. NHAI is working with the minor irrigation department to find a solution.
Building the underpass would make it easier for locals to travel between Kolathur, Bengaluru, and Kolar.To improve access to the expressway from Bengaluru, NHAI is considering widening the Bengaluru-Kolar highway from four lanes to ten lanes (six-lane main road and a four-lane service road).
This is due to increased traffic, with over 90,000 vehicles passing the Hoskote toll gate daily. Expanding the road would help reduce congestion in areas like KR Pura, TC Palya, and Battarahalli, ensuring smoother access to the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.