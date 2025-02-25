Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Faces Water Pipeline Blocks Ramp, Underpass Construction Hurdles

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway stretch in Karnataka is now unofficially open, with 1,600 to 2,000 vehicles using it daily. The 68km stretch from Hoskote to KGF (Bethamangala) is toll-free, and drivers are using a village road to connect to Mulbagal and the Andhra Pradesh border.

The final 3km of the 71km stretch in Karnataka is expected to open by the end of the year, along with the rest of the 260km expressway that extends into other states. The expressway allows speeds of up to 120 km/h.An official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated that all types of vehicles are using the road, and the toll collection process is still pending.

They expect to operate two toll plazas within Karnataka once the toll collection is officially launched. Similar to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, motorcycles, autorickshaws, and tractors are likely to be banned on the expressway.

The expressway connects to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) from Dabaspet to Hoskote, allowing access from Tumakuru Road and Bengaluru-Hyderabad Road. NHAI is also working on extending the STRR to the Tamil Nadu border.

A water pipeline at Kolathur near Hoskote Cloverleaf, installed in 2016-17, is blocking the construction of a ramp and underpass for the expressway. NHAI is working with the minor irrigation department to find a solution.

Building the underpass would make it easier for locals to travel between Kolathur, Bengaluru, and Kolar.To improve access to the expressway from Bengaluru, NHAI is considering widening the Bengaluru-Kolar highway from four lanes to ten lanes (six-lane main road and a four-lane service road).

This is due to increased traffic, with over 90,000 vehicles passing the Hoskote toll gate daily. Expanding the road would help reduce congestion in areas like KR Pura, TC Palya, and Battarahalli, ensuring smoother access to the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.