Bengaluru Citizens Slam Bike Taxi Ban: Traffic Worsens, Fares Soar
After the sudden ban on bike taxis in Bengaluru, citizens take to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration. With rising traffic, high auto fares, and poor infrastructure, the move is being widely criticized.
With the sudden ban on bike taxis in Bengaluru, many commuters are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration.
For thousands, bike taxis were an affordable, fast, and reliable last-mile option—especially after work or during late hours.
Now, in the absence of better public transport or infrastructure, the ban has led to inflated auto fares, worse traffic, and added inconvenience.
Here's how citizens are reacting:
You block bike taxis…— Striver | Building takeUforward (@striver_79) June 18, 2025
- with no proper roads
- dug-up and narrow lanes
- missing U-turns
- zero metro access in many areas
- limited public buses
- no footpaths to walk
Bangalore’s traffic has increased almost 4/5x with every one taking out their car or booking an auto.
What…
My friend usually books bike taxis for ₹70–80 after work. But with the ban, no autos accepted rides at night—one even demanded ₹200, refusing the meter. Govt policies always end up making life harder for common people#BikeTaxiBan #biketaxi #KarnatakaNeedsBikeTaxis— Ayush Agarwal (@Ayush14996) June 16, 2025
Not even 8am, and #Bengaluru is choked already.— Sameer Shisodia (@zenx) June 16, 2025
Thanks to the #biketaxi ban, had to take an auto.
Give me walkable shortest paths to the bus stops, and bike lanes, please. This is no way to create cities. pic.twitter.com/piKgtyXjuz