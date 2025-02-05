  • Menu
Bengaluru: Congress Worker Chittaranjan Shetty Injured in Accidental Firing in Dakshina Kannada

Chittaranjan Shetty, a Congress worker, was injured in an accidental firing incident in Dakshina Kannada. Police suspect the mishap occurred due to improper locking of his pistol. He is being treated in Mangaluru.

Chittaranjan Shetty, a Congress worker and INTUC leader, was injured in an accidental firing incident in Anantadi village, Dakshina Kannada district, on Tuesday.

The firing occurred with Shetty's own pistol, which he kept for personal security.

Police believe the accident happened due to improper locking of the weapon.

Shetty was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, where he remains under observation.

The Vittla police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

