Bengaluru: Cops nab a gang peddling drugs to bail out their ring leader

Bengaluru: A gang of four was nabbed by Bengaluru police while selling 20 kg ganja allegedly to raise money for securing bail for their leader.



The accused have been identified as Purushotham N (26) of New Timberyard Layout, Kiran R (21) of Srinagar, Karthik V (21) of Cottonpete Main road, and Rahul L alias Arjun (28). Three others -- Kullu Rizwan, Bharat, and Auto Viji who were involved in the ganja peddling are said to have absconded.

They are aides of notorious drug peddler Rahul alias 'Star' Rahul who were arrested by police a few days ago. The VV Puram police said that they confiscated 20.6 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh, a Honda City car, weapons, mobile phones, and cash from the accused.

According to police, Kullu Rizwan, the main partner of Rahul in the crime, planned the drug sale after they came to know about Rahul's arrest. The accused were waiting for Kullu Rizwan, Bharat, and Auto Viji to hand over the cannabis near K R Puram. Based on a tip-off, the VV Puram police reached the spot in time and nabbed them. The drug peddling racket came to light when KG Nagar police arrested 4 teenagers in Andhra Pradesh on January 7. During questioning, the teens revealed that Rahul and Rizwan were their ring leaders.

Interestingly, Rahul had released a video on social media challenging the police to catch him after which he was caught by police on 17 January.