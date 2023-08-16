Live
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
- RBI may continue with the incremental CRR provision
Just In
Bengaluru: Government appoints Rajeev Gowda as SITK vice-chairperson
Highlights
The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member Professor M V Rajeev Gowda as the vice-chairperson of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka (SITK).
Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has appointed former Rajya Sabha member Professor M V Rajeev Gowda as the vice-chairperson of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka (SITK). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the Chairperson of SITK, which was previously known as the State Planning Board. Gowda’s new position comes with a Cabinet minister’s rank. Gowda was the chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy and professor of Economics and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS